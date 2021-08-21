Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 0.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,584,490. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 256.48 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,920 shares of company stock worth $71,158,431. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

