Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Waters were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $5,670,384 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.25. 285,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,110. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $411.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

