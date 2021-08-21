Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €58.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.92 ($75.20).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €59.41 ($69.89) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

