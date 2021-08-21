WandX (WAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $117.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. WandX has a total market capitalization of $100,564.31 and $117.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00819220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00105406 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.