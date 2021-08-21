Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.

WMT opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

