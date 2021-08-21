Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 578,859 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

