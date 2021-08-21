Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $4.73 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00149435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,573.40 or 1.00019304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.00920076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.11 or 0.06617952 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

