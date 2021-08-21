Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

