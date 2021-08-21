Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

VNT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

