Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. 935,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,267. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

