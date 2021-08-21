Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €193.36 ($227.48). Volkswagen shares last traded at €192.86 ($226.89), with a volume of 1,161,894 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €257.38 ($302.79).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

