VNX (VNXLU) Price Tops $0.0554 on Exchanges

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $65,087.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNX has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00835358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

