VITE (VITE) Price Tops $0.0913 on Top Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $44.47 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00063798 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,559,141 coins and its circulating supply is 486,988,030 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

