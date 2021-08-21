Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

