Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $218,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

