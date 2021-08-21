VINchain (VIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $225,401.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $225,401.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

