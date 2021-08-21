Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 1,096,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,028. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.