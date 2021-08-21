ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $19,197,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $39.71 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

