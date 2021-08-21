Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 739,867 shares.The stock last traded at $14.62 and had previously closed at $14.95.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 166,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,253,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

