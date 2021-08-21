Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.75

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 14656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.