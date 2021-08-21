Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ventas were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after buying an additional 107,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after buying an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,875,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.