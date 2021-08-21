Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.95 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Velas has a market capitalization of $112.96 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001020 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001484 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001149 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

