VAULT Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, VAULT has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $5.15 or 0.00010509 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $2,931.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00133171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.83 or 1.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.19 or 0.00926275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.23 or 0.06650897 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,437 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

