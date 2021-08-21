Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $26.29. 136,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,231. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $683.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 194.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

