Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,649,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

