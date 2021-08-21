Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. 885,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,756. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38.

