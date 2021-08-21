Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.20. The stock had a trading volume of 167,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,098. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

