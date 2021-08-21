Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 478,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.01.

