Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $6,843,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

