Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Capital Insight Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after purchasing an additional 109,008 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

