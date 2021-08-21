Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $108,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,259. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

