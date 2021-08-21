Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 817,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

