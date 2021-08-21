Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $298.52. 653,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

