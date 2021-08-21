Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.81. 134,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,242. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97.

