Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during trading hours on Friday. 11,097,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

