Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.05. 964,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

