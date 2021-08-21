Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $143.82 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $97.78 and a one year high of $147.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

