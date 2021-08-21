Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 14,501 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

