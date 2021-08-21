Valley National Advisers Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

STZ opened at $213.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

