Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

