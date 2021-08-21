Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

