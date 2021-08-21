Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 5,087 Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF alerts:

Shares of SIMS opened at $44.77 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.