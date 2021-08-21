Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,966 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after buying an additional 221,753 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 147,122 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,524 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

