Validity Price Hits $6.87 on Major Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00013842 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $30.07 million and $4.66 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00177446 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,378,620 coins and its circulating supply is 4,378,071 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

