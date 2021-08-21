Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. 4,871,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,385. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.