Utrust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.59 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Utrust has a market capitalization of $208.22 million and $13.59 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.76 or 0.00817633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048218 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002051 BTC.

UTK is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

