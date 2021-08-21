US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 7,834.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

NYSE USFD opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

