Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

