Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

UPWK stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,997. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.56. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

