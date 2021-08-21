uPlexa Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $691,422.84 and $168.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

